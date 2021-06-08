Watch
Police: Car crash caused by cicada flying into window

Courtesy, Cincinnati Police
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:38:17-04

CINCINNATI — A single-vehicle crash is being blamed on a cicada, a tweet by the Cincinnati Police said Monday afternoon.

The tweet said the bug flew in through an open window and struck a driver in the face.

The car struck a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

