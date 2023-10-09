Police: Deputy shot in Simpson County during arrest of attempted murder suspect

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say that Simpson County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Brad Harper was shot while arresting an attempted murder suspect.

Kentucky Senator Mike Wilson released the following statement regarding the incident:

“My prayers are with Deputy Brad Harper, his family and the entire Simpson County and law enforcement community. I’m thankful to hear he is in stable condition, and I join all in wishing him a speedy recovery. Dedicated officers like Deputy Harper are the thin blue line standing between our communities and criminal dangers. He and others in law enforcement do so out of love for their fellow residents. I remain committed to supporting our law enforcement officers and ensuring their sacrifices are not taken for granted.”



KSP is handling the investigation, and no other information has been released at this time.