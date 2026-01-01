Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Driver arrested after crashing into utility pole, fleeing scene in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department says that a person was arrested overnight Thursday after they reportedly crashed into a utility pole and fled from the scene.

According to police, the call came in around 4:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on Alexandria Drive.

Police say they arrived at the scene and found the driver had fled on foot.

According to police, the driver was eventually located not far from the scene and arrested.

Police say that part of Alexandria Drive will be closed Thursday morning while KU repairs the utility police.

