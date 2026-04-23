Police: Driver arrested for DUI following overnight crash on Russell Cave Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police tell LEX 18 that a driver was arrested for DUI following an overnight crash on Thursday on Russell Cave Road.

Police say the car was traveling outbound on Russell Cave Road near Faulkner Avenue just after 2 a.m. when it struck a tree and caught on fire.

According to police, another vehicle had minor damage after it was unable to avoid the car and collided with it.

The roadway was shut down while the crews worked to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

Police say there were no reported injuries.