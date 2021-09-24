Police: Driver crashes into front of Lexington liquor store, takes off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are looking for a driver who allegedly crashed a vehicle into a liquor store and then fled the scene.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. Friday at Big Daddy Liquor Store on Woodland Avenue. Police say the front of the building has been hit. The wall has been pushed in a bit, but it's still standing.

The local fire department is evaluating the level of damage to the building. Witnesses told police a black Camaro with ground effect lights hit the building and then fled.

If you have any information about this incident that can help Lexington police, you're asked to reach out to them.