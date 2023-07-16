POLICE: Driver dies from injuries after head-on collision in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead after a head-on collision in Florence Sunday morning, according to police.

The Florence Police Department responded to a head-on collision just after 10 a.m. on US 42 near Grand Ave in Florence.

An initial investigation indicates a driver was traveling westbound on US 42 and came across into the eastbound lane, hitting another vehicle head on.

The driver, 34-year-old Megan Ruoff, was transported to St. Elizabeth's in Florence with life-threatening injuries. Around 4 p.m., police say Ruoff died from her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle is being treated at Cincinnati Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

It's currently unclear what caused Ruoff to veer into oncoming traffic.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.