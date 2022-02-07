Police: Driver, passenger both claim they were kidnapped when car flips outside Nicholasville Wendy's

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A car crashes and flips outside of a Nicholasville Wendy's, and both the driver and the passenger involved claim they were kidnapped by the other.

Officers were called to the Wendy's on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the car is not registered to either person, but they don't believe the vehicle was stolen at ths time.

Provided to LEX 18

Police say the car's passenger ran out with two guns in his hands and tossed them into the bushes.

Because both involved gave conflicting statements, detectives are still investigating what happened.