Police, drones searching for missing 17-year-old in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department says they are actively searching for a missing 17-year-old on Friday morning in the Parkview neighborhood.

According to police, William Patrick "Trey" is believed to be on foot and was last seen around 1:30 a.m.

Police say he is not dressed for the current weather, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

According to police, crews are searching the area, and drones are being used as part of the search.

Police note: do not approach him; call 911.