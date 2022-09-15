KSP investigating fatal collision in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision in Madison County.

KSP, Richmond Post is reporting a fatal collision that occurred before 4:00 p.m. today at Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County.

Police say a Ford Taurus operated by 74-year-old James Jackson of Berea was traveling east on KY-52. He collided with a Mercury Sable driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding of Stanford.

Jackson was transported to UK hospital where he died, according to the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

A passenger in the Mercury Sable was also transported to UK hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Neal Barnes. He was assisted on scene by KSP, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County EMS, and Madison County Fire Department.