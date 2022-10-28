Police: Head-on collision on Winchester Road, one with life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say a head-on collision on Winchester Road left one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the collision occurred today around 3 p.m. near Winchester Road and Cleveland Road.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Winchester Road is currently shut down in both directions from Man O War Blvd to Haley Road. Police say it will be a few hours until it reopens.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.