Police: Head-on collision on Winchester Road, one with life-threatening injuries

Posted at 5:15 PM, Oct 28, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say a head-on collision on Winchester Road left one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the collision occurred today around 3 p.m. near Winchester Road and Cleveland Road.

Two people were transported to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Winchester Road is currently shut down in both directions from Man O War Blvd to Haley Road. Police say it will be a few hours until it reopens.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

