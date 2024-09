GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Georgetown Police Department reports that one person is dead, and a suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Police say that a man was pronounced dead from an "apparent gunshot wound," and they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

According to police, roadways near Washington Street and Scoggins Park reopened early Friday morning.

No other information has been released.