FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was found dead after Frankfort Police Department responded to a shooting near Tractor Supply around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Frankfort Police identified the victim as Dustin C. Northington, 41, of Frankfort.

Law enforcement located Northington when they arrived on scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate circumstances.

