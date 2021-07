IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a woman who was found dead Wednesday in rural Estill County.

Police said 50-year-old Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts, of Irvine, was found lying in the road at 10 a.m.

Police said Stevens-Roberts was fatally injured when police arrived and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not been released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.