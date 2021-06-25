Police identify Winnie Street homicide suspect; man considered armed and dangerous

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have identified 26-year-old Danzell Cruse as a suspect in connection with a homicide on Winnie Street earlier this month in Lexington.

Officers responded to the 600-block of Winnie Street at about 3:53 p.m. on June 16 where they found 38-year-old Jocko Dianti Green with a gunshot wound.

Green was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.