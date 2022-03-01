Watch
Police instructor: Hankison trained to isolate target

Timothy D. Easley/AP
Louisville Metro Police Officer Matt Gelhausen holds up the evidence box contains the firearm used by Brett Hankison during prosecution's questioning Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:19:32-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police firearms instructor says Louisville officers are trained to identify a target before firing weapons in a threatening situation.

The instructor was testifying Tuesday in the trial of a former officer charged in the that left Breonna Taylor dead.

Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankison is charged with firing into a neighbor’s apartment during the botched March 2020 narcotics raid.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by officers.

Matt Gelhausen is a firearms instructor with Louisville police and testified that officers are taught to make sure a perceived threat is isolated “from any others that are in close proximity.”

