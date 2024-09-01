Police investigate overnight downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was an active scene at South Limestone and Winslow Street for much of the early morning hours Sunday as police conducted a shooting investigation.

Officials tell LEX 18 the shooting happened around 2:15 in that area with two people being found with gunshot wounds.

Both of them were taken to the hospital and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

As of now, police don't have any information to share on a suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information on this shooting to reach out.