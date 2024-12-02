One person is dead following a shooting at apartment complex on Versailles Road

Update 10:22 p.m.:

Lexington Police are now investigating this incident as a homicide. They say the victim of the gunshot wound died from their injuries. Police say the Fayette County Coroner will provide more details.

Original Story:

Lexington Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1800 block of Versailles Road, Sunday around 8:43 p.m.

Officers say they found evidence of shots that were fired in the area. Shortly after arriving on the scene, police say they were told that there was a victim that came to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers are still in the area. They say that there is no suspect at this time. Anyone with details is asked to contact Lexington Police.