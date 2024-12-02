Watch Now
News

Actions

One person is dead following a shooting at apartment complex on Versailles Road

VERSAILLES ROAD
LEX 18
VERSAILLES ROAD
Posted
and last updated

Update 10:22 p.m.:

Lexington Police are now investigating this incident as a homicide. They say the victim of the gunshot wound died from their injuries. Police say the Fayette County Coroner will provide more details.

Original Story:

Lexington Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1800 block of Versailles Road, Sunday around 8:43 p.m.

Officers say they found evidence of shots that were fired in the area. Shortly after arriving on the scene, police say they were told that there was a victim that came to the hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers are still in the area. They say that there is no suspect at this time. Anyone with details is asked to contact Lexington Police.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18