COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Covington police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Ohio River around 10:22 a.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the body of a black male was discovered just east of the Brent Spence Bridge.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Crime Lab responded to the scene, and detectives are working to identify the man.

Police ask that anyone with information to call 859-292-2272.