CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials closed a Clay County road for several hours after finding a car with a body inside it.

A Clay County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a vehicle over a hill on Chop Bottom Road.

The deputy found the vehicle and also saw a dead man inside.

They are not releasing that man's name until his family can be notified.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office or Manchester Dispatch.