LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. police responded to the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road.

Once they arrived they found a teenage boy who had been shot at least once.

He was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Bullet casings were found at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.