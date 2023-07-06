Human remains found in Irvine, police investigating

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Human remains were found Wednesday night on Oak Street in Irvine while a homeowner was trying to level out a driveway.

According to Irvine police, the rake on the equipment caught a piece of clothing and a femur bone.

Officers had an anthropologist come to examine the bone, along with another bone that was found, and is believed to be a clavicle.

The bones will be sent off for testing to verify the age and race of the person.

The Irvine Police Department is investigating the incident.