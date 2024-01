LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have responded to an apartment complex on Cambridge Drive after authorities say a child was found abandoned in the area.

Details are limited at this time, including how old the child is and what led to them being abandoned in the first place.

LEX 18 crews spotted police inside one of the apartment buildings investigating what happened.

Police say Lexington firefighters transported two patients to local hospitals. Neither have life-threatening injuries.