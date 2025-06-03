Watch Now
Police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating after they say a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound overnight Tuesday.

According to police, they responded to reports of shots fired just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Winburn Drive and Mc Cullough Drive.

Police say that when they arrived on the scene, they discovered shell casings and later, a man showed up at a local hospital.

According to police, the man is expected to survive, and they are investigating the cause of the incident.

