Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Jessamine County

10-year-old killed in murder-suicide
Posted at 11:08 PM, Feb 06, 2022
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Nicholasville are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday night.

Sergeant Kevin Grimes tells us that police responded to a home on Linden Lane around 8:45 pm. They had learned reports of a fight between a husband and wife.

When officers arrived, Sgt. Grimes says one of the children came downstairs to find that the wife had been shot.

Officers say they found the husband inside his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more details are released.

