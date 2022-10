LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An investigation is underway after police find a dead body in Lexington late Friday night.

According to Lexington Police, they were called to Bryan Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for an unresponsive person in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lexington Police.