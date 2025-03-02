Police investigating deadly Bath County Crash

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — One person is dead after a car crash in Bath County Saturday night.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 36 near Owingsville.

Investigators determined only one car was involved, the driver of which lost control, crossed the center line and hit the guard rail.

The driver of the car, identified as 18-year-old Ricky Lee Vice, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bath County Coroner.

This crash is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.