Police investigating "disorder" at Malibu Jack's

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Malibu Jack's in Lexington was forced to close early Saturday evening after police responded to what they're calling a "disorder" at the indoor theme park.

Lexington Police tells us they first were called out just after 8:00. As soon as the first officers arrived, they called for backup.

Police tell us that four adults and three minors have been taken into custody.

Malibu Jack's closed around 8:30. No injuries are reported.

Police say a caller told them someone had a gun inside the theme park, but officers did not find any weapon.

LPD says there is no further danger to the public.