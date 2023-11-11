Police investigating early morning Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a Speedway gas station on Versailles Road around 2:30 a.m. for a man who was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident at a different location before the man drove himself to the speedway.

There's no information on a suspect in this shooting right now.

If you know anything, you're asked to reach out to Lexington Police.