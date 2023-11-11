Watch Now
News

Actions

Police investigating early morning Lexington shooting

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 8:28 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 08:28:11-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a Speedway gas station on Versailles Road around 2:30 a.m. for a man who was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, this shooting stemmed from a road rage incident at a different location before the man drove himself to the speedway.

There's no information on a suspect in this shooting right now.

If you know anything, you're asked to reach out to Lexington Police.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18