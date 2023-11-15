Explosive found in Harrison County rental home

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have reopened a street in Cynthiana after reportedly finding what they're calling a pipe bomb.

Police tell the Cynthiana Democrat newspaper that the owner of a rental house on Springdale Extension found the bomb while cleaning up and then called for help.

Lexington's bomb squad arrived soon after and reportedly took the explosive to a Cynthiana-Harrison County airport to safely detonate it.

The house is down the street from Harrison County High School, so the area was evacuated, and bus routes nearby were rerouted.

