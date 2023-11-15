Watch Now
News

Actions

Explosive found in Harrison County rental home

PXL_20231115_211537548.jpg
LEX 18
PXL_20231115_211537548.jpg
Posted at 6:35 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 18:35:56-05

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have reopened a street in Cynthiana after reportedly finding what they're calling a pipe bomb.

Police tell the Cynthiana Democrat newspaper that the owner of a rental house on Springdale Extension found the bomb while cleaning up and then called for help.

Lexington's bomb squad arrived soon after and reportedly took the explosive to a Cynthiana-Harrison County airport to safely detonate it.

The house is down the street from Harrison County High School, so the area was evacuated, and bus routes nearby were rerouted.

We're working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18