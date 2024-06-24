Police investigating late Sunday night shooting near downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after a shooting that left one man injured near downtown Lexington on Sunday night.

According to Lexington police, a man told them that he was driving down Third Street when he heard a "loud pop and felt a pain." He told police that he continued to his house on Shropshire Avenue, where he noticed he was shot and called 911.

Police say the man has been taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no word on who fired the shot or what led up to the shooting, according to police.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Lexington police ask that anyone with information is asked to call them.