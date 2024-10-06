Police investigating overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man is recovering after being shot overnight in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers were called to East Sixth and Ohio Streets around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

When police got to the scene, they found one man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation into this shooting is on going.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to reach out to Lexington Police or leave an anonymous tip with Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.