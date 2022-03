LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX `18) — The Lexington Police Department confirms that one of their officers was involved in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the city.

Investigators are still at the scene, which is located on the 600 block of Gay Place in Lexington.

Our crew from LEX 18 spotted a coroner van on the street, and LPD Chief Lawrence Weathers was also present.

There is a news conference scheduled at Police Headquarters downtown at 11:00 tonight.