Police investigating shootout in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shootout between people in two cars on a busy street.
It happened just before 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Man o' War near Crosby Boulevard.
Witnesses tell police people in two different cars exchanged gunfire at the intersection, then sped off.
A bystander's car was hit with bullets, but no one in that car was hurt.
A short time later, a man showed up at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are investigating if the injury is connected to this incident.
His injuries are being described as "non-life-threatening."
No arrests have been made.