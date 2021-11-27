Watch
Police investigating shootout in Lexington

Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 17:09:07-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are investigating a shootout between people in two cars on a busy street.

It happened just before 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Man o' War near Crosby Boulevard.

Witnesses tell police people in two different cars exchanged gunfire at the intersection, then sped off.

A bystander's car was hit with bullets, but no one in that car was hurt.

A short time later, a man showed up at a Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound. Police are investigating if the injury is connected to this incident.

His injuries are being described as "non-life-threatening."

No arrests have been made.

