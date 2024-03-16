Police cancel Golden Alert for missing 82-year-old woman

Update: The Golden Alert has been canceled, King has been located.

Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for missing 82-year-old Roberta King from Lexington.

King was last seen Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Ruccio Way. She is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, and having reddish-blonde hair. She was last wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and black shoes and carrying multiple bags.

King has dementia and is believed to be on foot. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

