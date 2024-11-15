Police cancel Golden Alert for missing Lexington woman

UPDATE: Nov. 15 at 8:10 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department has canceled the Golden Alert for 75-year-old Pamela Silverman and says she has been found safe.

Original Story:

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

According to police, Pamela Silverman was last seen on Nov. 5 in the 3300 block of Snaffle Road in Lexington.

She is described as 5'8", 180 pounds, and has blue eyes.

Police say that Silverman has a mental health condition and is believed to be traveling in a white 2012 Toyota Highlander with Kentucky license plate number 447NPS.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts it asked to call 911.