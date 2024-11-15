Watch Now
News

Actions

Police cancel Golden Alert for missing Lexington woman

Pamela silverman.jpg
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Pamela silverman.jpg
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Nov. 15 at 8:10 a.m.

The Lexington Police Department has canceled the Golden Alert for 75-year-old Pamela Silverman and says she has been found safe.

Original Story:

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

According to police, Pamela Silverman was last seen on Nov. 5 in the 3300 block of Snaffle Road in Lexington.

She is described as 5'8", 180 pounds, and has blue eyes.

Police say that Silverman has a mental health condition and is believed to be traveling in a white 2012 Toyota Highlander with Kentucky license plate number 447NPS.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts it asked to call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18