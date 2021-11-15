Police: juvenile accused of making threat to school

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Stanford Police Department says one person has been criminally charged for an alleged threat made to Lincoln County Middle School on social media over the weekend.

According to a statement posted on the department's Facebook page, the alleged school threat started making the rounds on social media, specifically Snapchat.

Kentucky State Police and the FBI assisted in the investigation that led to the identification of the suspect.

We are told the person charged is a juvenile, so police say no more information will be released.

Investigators believe there is not an active threat to the school at this time.