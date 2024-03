LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say a juvenile was shot Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.

Around 3:00 p.m., Lexington police responded to the Sportsman Motel on Winchester Road for reports of a shooting with a victim.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are on scene and this is an ongoing investigation. Police say no one is in custody.