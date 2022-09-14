Watch Now
Police: Juvenile shot on Florence Avenue, non-life-threatening injuries

Posted at 10:09 PM, Sep 13, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that a juvenile was shot on Florence Avenue around 8:48 p.m.

The victim was transported to UK hospital and reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.

