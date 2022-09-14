Police: Juvenile shot on Florence Avenue, non-life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that a juvenile was shot on Florence Avenue around 8:48 p.m.

The victim was transported to UK hospital and reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

At 8:48 p.m. on September 13, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for an individual who had been shot. Officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) September 14, 2022

