LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police report that one person was hurt in a shooting this afternoon.

Around 1:37 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot near the 1800 block of McCullough Drive.

When police arrived, they learned that the victim, a juvenile male, was transported to the hospital by his mother.

He reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects as of now.

This is a developing story.