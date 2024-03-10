Police: Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member Tayna Fogle arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say that a Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member was arrested on Sunday after police responded to a business on Richmond Road for a disorder.

According to police, 64-year-old Tayna Fogle was arrested at the business located in the 2800 block of Richmond Road.

Fogle is charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, and resisting arrest.

Police say they were alerted to the incident at approximately 3:11 p.m.

LEX 18 will bring you the latest details as they become available.