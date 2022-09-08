Police: Lexington officer and suspect injured during arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police report that a detective and a suspect were injured during an arrest earlier today.

Around 12:20 p.m., police were investigating a metal theft on Hollow Creek Road when the suspect arrived at the location.

Detectives attempted to arrest the suspect for outstanding warrants when the suspect fled into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.

Both the suspect and the detective were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to outstanding warrants, the suspect faces a charge of fleeing and evading.