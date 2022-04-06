Police: Lexington officer injured while trying to arrest woman over counterfeit bill at Wendy's

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington police officer is injured after she tried to arrest a woman who tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a local Wendy's.

Police were called to the Wendy's on Thunderstick Drive on Wednesday. When an officer got there, she confirmed the bill was counterfeit and located the suspect.

The officer noticed the suspect had a gun on her and took control of it. The officer then tried to place the suspect under arrest, but police say the woman was combative, tried to remove a taser from the officer's utility belt, and began physically assaulting the officer.

The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended near the McDonald's on Elkhorn Drive. Both the officer and suspect were transported to the hospital with apparent minor injuries.