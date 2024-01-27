Police: London man arrested after nearly striking deputies with car, barricading himself in shed

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man has been arrested after police say that he nearly struck two deputies with his car and then barricaded himself in a shed.

According to a release from the London Police Department, 63-year-old Samuel D. Baker nearly struck two deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office as they were investigating a car crash. Officers from the London Police Department were then alerted to be on the lookout for the car.

A London officer later found Baker sitting in his car in the driveway of his home. The report says that when Baker saw the officer, he got out of the car and then went behind the house, proceeding to lock himself in a shed and not come out after multiple commands from officers.

Officers used force to enter the shed and eventually arrested Baker after a brief struggle. The release adds that field sobriety exercises were not completed out of concerns for Baker's safety due to his level of intoxication.

Baker was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, driving under the influence of alcohol,

and second offense menacing and resisting arrest (aggravating circumstance).