Police looking for escaped inmate in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are looking for an inmate who escaped the Marion County Detention Center on October 25 around 11:42 p.m.

According to police, 43-year-old Derrick E. Simmons was conducting janitorial duties in a multi-purpose recreation area at the detention center when staff said they noticed him missing.

Police say while cleaning tables and chairs, he stacked some chairs and climbed to the fenced ceiling. He pried open the chain link fence, which allowed him to gain access to the roof and escape.

Officials reviewed the detention center cameras, showing the incident had occurred at 11:30 p.m.

According to police, he was wearing blue Dickies pants, a white t-shirt over a light grey thermal, and black shoes with white stripes.

Staff at the detention center notified local agencies, and a search began, including a K-9 unit. The Marion County Search and Rescue used aerial drones in the search.

Police say the inmate is still at large, and ongoing searches continue.

Anyone with information regarding Simmons should contact law enforcement.