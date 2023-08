FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for a missing Frankfort juvenile Friday night.

Dasani Maldonado was last seen leaving Franklin County High School around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Maldonado is approximately 5'6", medium build, was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt with Rapper XXXTentacion logo, red and black Nikes, a gray jacket, and a gray backpack.

If you have any information on Maldonado's whereabouts, please call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 502-875-8582.