LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lawrenceburg Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

According to police, the juvenile was last seen near the Chris Drive area in Lawrenceburg on June 6 around 11:30 p.m.

The juvenile is 5'5", around 130 pounds and has hazel eyes, and blonde hair.

Police ask that anyone with information call 502-839-5125.