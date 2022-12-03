Watch Now
Police looking for murder suspect in Laurel County

Posted at 9:25 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 21:25:08-05

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect following a shooting that left one dead.

Police say a dispute between two males occurred on December 2 around 4:17 p.m. off Crab Orchard Road. That dispute led to a shooting that left one man dead.

Police are looking for 56-year-old Bailey Smith of East Bernstadt. He reportedly fled the scene armed with a pistol and has not been found. A murder warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Police say Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Laurel dispatch at 911, message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, or call the sheriff's office at 606-864-6600.

