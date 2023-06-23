Police looking for suspects involved in digging up grave

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is looking for two suspects they believe are responsible for digging up a grave.

According to officials, they responded to a Gibson Cemetery off Highway 190 on Thursday for a grave that was unearthed.

When arriving on the scene, there was evidence and damage done to a vault and coffin that police say could have involved two people.

The sheriff's department is asking the public for help finding the individuals responsible for digging up the grave.

After collecting evidence, police covered the grave back over.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 606-337-6174.