Watch Now
News

Actions

Police looking for suspects involved in digging up grave

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 13:29:05-04

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bell County Sheriff's Department is looking for two suspects they believe are responsible for digging up a grave.

According to officials, they responded to a Gibson Cemetery off Highway 190 on Thursday for a grave that was unearthed.

When arriving on the scene, there was evidence and damage done to a vault and coffin that police say could have involved two people.

The sheriff's department is asking the public for help finding the individuals responsible for digging up the grave.

After collecting evidence, police covered the grave back over.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 606-337-6174.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth