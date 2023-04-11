Police: Louisville shooter legally purchased gun April 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say the shooter who opened fire at a Louisville bank legally bought the weapon a week ago.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a Tuesday news conference that bank employee Connor Sturgeon bought the gun from a local dealership on April 4.

Gwinn-Villaroel also said that officers’ body camera video from shooting will be released Tuesday afternoon.

Armed with the rifle, Sturgeon killed five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack Monday on Instagram.

The chief said that a rookie officer who was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday morning.

Police arrived as shots were still being fired inside the building and killed the shooter, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Four of the injured remained hospitalized Tuesday — one in critical condition and three in stable but fair condition, University of Louisville Hospital said in a statement.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost one of his closest friends in the shooting.

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad," said Beshear, his voice shaking with emotion. "He's one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend.”

Also killed in the shooting were Josh Barrick, Jim Tutt, Juliana Farmer and Deana Eckert, police said.

“We can't let the targeted acts of evil violence that we saw yesterday in our city deter us from continuing on the path to make our city the vibrant, safe, strong healthy city that we all know it can be and all want it to be,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said.