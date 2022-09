LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department is reporting that a shooting occurred on Dale Drive just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Dale Drive and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital and reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.